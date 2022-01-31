Patrick Rogers and NASCAR are bringing racing’s best west for fans with the “CLASH at the Coliseum”

NASCAR VP of Marketing, Patrick Rogers joins Dane Neal on WGN radio. Hear as Patrick shares the origin and inspiration for one of the most anticipated sporting events in recent memory as NASCAR paves the iconic LA Coliseum for the Busch Light CLASH to kick off the 2022 season. Listen as Patrick fills us in on the work involved to transform the space and the challenges of turning the football stadium into a speedway. Patrick talks about all the elements happening for race weekend and legendary music acts like Ice Cube, Pitbull and more that will complement the racing for fans in attendance and watching on FOX Feb 6th. For more information on events, tickets, drivers, schedules and more be sure to check out www.nascar.com

