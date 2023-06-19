NASCAR Driver Parker Kligerman meets sailing stars in advance of the Sail GP race

NASCAR Xfinity Series driver and NBC pit reporter Parker Kligerman joins Dane Neal on WGN Radio. Hear as Parker heads to the lakefront to support the recent Rolex United States Sail Grand Prix in Chicago. Listen as Parker shares excitement for the “Summer of Racing” and the upcoming NASCAR Chicago Street Race, bringing the Cup Series to a street course for the first time. Parker fills us in on his unique perspective as a top driver in the Xfinity Series and also taking on broadcast duties with NBC for NASCAR Cup Series races. Stay tuned for history making racing, music, food and more for fans July 1st and 2nd and get in on all the excitement with events, schedules, tickets and more at https://www.nascarchicago.com/

