Operation BBQ Relief in the Windy City with David Rosen

David Rosen joined Dane Neal recently “On The Road” to share the message and mission OBR. Hear as David shares the amazing work being done by Operation BBQ Relief here and all over the country and the unique healing power of 1 Hot Meal and heroes in the BBQ Community that make it all happen. Listen as David shares new programs and initiatives that co-Founder Stan Hays and team OBR are working on and the need for support to continue the mission started in 2011 and over 9 million BBQ meals ago. So many fans, supporters and volunteers make up the always growing Operation BBQ Family and for more information on programs, events, how to support and get in on all the action check out www.OBR.org
