‘Nothing ventured nothing gained’ – Chef Maneet Chauhan has festive flavors, Holiday Wars, and words to live by

Chef Maneet Chauhan joins Dane Neal “On The Road” during Thanksgiving weekend. Hear as Maneet shares her Chicago connections, Thanksgiving thoughts, and Indian flavors for the festivities coming up this week and through the holidays. Hear as Maneet talks about the excitement around this season’s Holiday Wars on the the Food Network and her co stars Aarti Sequeira and Shinmin Li. Listen as Maneet shares her diverse culinary and career journey and experiences at the CIA (Culinary Institute of America) both as a student and then speaking to students during ceremonies while giving the next generation lessons learned and inspiration to take with them into the working world. For Holiday Wars episode times and more go to www.FoodNetwork.com and for even more Maneet Chauhan, including recipes and restaurants in Nashville, check out https://chauhannashville.com
