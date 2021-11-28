‘Nothing ventured nothing gained’ – Chef Maneet Chauhan has festive flavors, Holiday Wars, and words to live by

BEVERLY HILLS, CA – JULY 26: Maneet Chauhan of Food Network’s ‘Chopped’ poses for a portrait during the 2018 Summer Television Critics Association Press Tour at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on July 26, 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Robby Klein/Contour by Getty Images)

Maneet Chauhan, Shinmin Li and Aarti Sequeira on set for Holiday Wars on the Food Network

Chef Maneet Chauhan joins Dane Neal “On The Road” during Thanksgiving weekend. Hear as Maneet shares her Chicago connections, Thanksgiving thoughts, and Indian flavors for the festivities coming up this week and through the holidays. Hear as Maneet talks about the excitement around this season’s Holiday Wars on the the Food Network and her co stars Aarti Sequeira and Shinmin Li. Listen as Maneet shares her diverse culinary and career journey and experiences at the CIA (Culinary Institute of America) both as a student and then speaking to students during ceremonies while giving the next generation lessons learned and inspiration to take with them into the working world. For Holiday Wars episode times and more go to www.FoodNetwork.com and for even more Maneet Chauhan, including recipes and restaurants in Nashville, check out https://chauhannashville.com

