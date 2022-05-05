Nick Moretti from the award winning bar, restaurant and concert venue joins Dane Neal on WGN Radio. Hear as Nick shares the many ways Chop Shop fans enjoy it there with great food, signature drinks, top music performances and even their own butcher shop, making it a place to go all summer. Listen as Nick fills us on the Cinco de Mayo celebrations happening, and El Bandido Yankee Tequila specific elements, music, tastings and opportunities to take home a Chris Chelios signed Tequila bottle and a high end BLAZE table top grill! Chop Shop is the place to be all weekend to raise a glass and celebrate great food, music and more. For more information about events, concerts and all the action going on at the Chop Shop, be sure to check out http://chopshopchi.com/

