BROWNSBURG, IN – SEPTEMBER 04: Antron Brown (6 TF) DSR-DSR NHRA Top Fuel Dragster driver shares a joke with another crew before the fourth round of qualifying in the NHRA Camping World Drag Racing Series 68th annual Dodge Power Brokers NHRA US Nationals, Sunday, September 4, 2022, at Lucas Oil BROWNSBURG Raceway Park in Brownsburg, Indiana. (Photo by David Allio/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Three time NHRA Top Fuel World Champion, Antron Brown joins Dane Neal on WGN Radio. Hear as Antron shares excitement for the NHRA Arizona Nationals and a return to the track where he set personal records for speed and ET. Listen as Antron talks about love for the area, Arizona fans and racing so far this season as well as his March basketball bracket so far. Antron also fills us in on anticipation for the return to racing and Route 66 and bringing back all the fast and fun of NHRA to the Chicagoland area. For more information on drivers, races, tickets and more check out https://www.nhra.com/nhra

