GAINESVILLE, FL – MARCH 11: Tony Schumacher (#12 Maynard Family/Scag Power Equiptment Top Fuel Dragster) makes a qualfying pass during qualfying for the AMALIE Motor Oil NHRA Gatornationals on March 11, 2023 at Gainesville Raceway in Gainesville, FL. (Photo by Jeff Robinson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

8 time World Champion and the best Top Fuel Dragster driver of all time. Tony Schumacher joins Dane Neal on WGN Radio. Hear as Tony talks about coming home to Chicago and heading to Wrigley Field with fans this weekend. Listen as Tony shares excitement for the return of NHRA racing to Route 66 and how it’s great to be back at one of the very best tracks and the “Coliseum of Speed”. Tony fills us in on his new sponsor Scag Power Equipment and how 500 employees will be in attendance and cheering him on at the race weekend coming up. For more information about upcoming races, including Route 66 Raceway, tickets and more be sure to check out www.nhra.com

