Dane Neal is joined by Author Jade Gurss to discuss his latest piece of work, Racer, an autobiography about John Andretti. Gurss shares details about the book, his experience with interviewing Andretti to properly document all of his stories, and much more.

Racer is available for pre-order now. 10% of the publisher's proceeds from each book purchased will be donated to the Riley Children's Foundation.