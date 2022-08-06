NHRA Pro Stock Motorcycle star Flyin’ Ryan Oehler

NHRA Pro Stock Motorcycle star Flyin’ Ryan Oehler joins Dane Neal on WGN Radio. Hear as Ryan shares his passion for motorsports, family roots in racing and the journey that has taken him to the top level in drag racing. Listen as Ryan fills us in on the local connections to El Bandido Yankee and how he is making the “Official Tequila of Raceday” even faster with his beautifully hand painted metallic agave blue pro stock Motorcycle. Stay tuned as Ryan heads toward an NHRA Championship and look for the El Bandido Yankee machine on national race broadcasts and the Blanco and Reposado at a track near you. For more information on Flyin’ Ryan go to https://flyinryanracing.com/ and for events, recipes, cocktails and more with the “Official Tequila of Raceday” check out www.elbandidoyankee.com