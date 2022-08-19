NHRA Crew Chief Scott Hamilton and Danvers Days celebrations

Crew Chief for the Flyin Ryan NHRA race team Scott Hamilton joins Dane Neal on WGN Radio. Hear as Scott shares the excitement coming up for Danvers Days and all the fun festival goers and race fans will have this weekend. Listen as Scott fills us in on the events at the Vault as well as bands, rides, food and an El Bandido Yankee tequila tasting and signing with El Bandido Yankee pro stock Motorcycle rider Flyin Ryan Oehler. For more information on the 40th anniversary of the festival go to https://danversdays.org and stay tuned for more #TequilaAtTheTRACK with the “Official Tequila of Raceday” at www.elbandidoyankee.com