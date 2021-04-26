New Groundbreaking “Beefless” Chicago Italian Beef with Buona’s Joe Buonavolanto!

When the creators of Chicago’s Original Italian Beef decide to change up a recipe, maybe adjust some spices or add a topping, it gets some attention…when that adjustment is to take the “beef” out of the beef?…well then that calls for a call. Buona’s very own Joe Buonavolanto joins Dane to catch up, calm any concerns and share the excitement for what really is something special, and delicious. Hear as Joe talks about how the restaurants have been offering new and healthier choices along with the beloved classics for a number of years now and how many food fans have been gravitating toward more vegetarian and vegan options. Listen as Joe talks about the process of creating the beefless beef, the collaborative efforts with Upton’s Naturals, the care in keeping production separate and the pride in the finished result, giving Buona fans something new, special and still 100% Buona Beef. Having been one of the first to try it, I have to say, this will be another great way that Buona is being more things to more people. Every bit the originators of the Chicago classic and now taking it to new places never imagined by the first generations. The new (and outstanding) Beefless Buona Beef is available starting Monday April 26th at all location. For more information on menus, events and new locations here in Illinois and beyond check out Buona.com

