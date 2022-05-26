Sheila Bennett, Executive Director of CORE (Children of Restaurant Employees) and Leahy-IFP’s Director of Innovation Mike Lojkutz join Dane Neal at the 2022 National Restaurant Association Show. Hear as Sheila shares the message and mission behind CORE and how they are helping food service families in need in these challenging times. Mike fills us in on their support for the important efforts of CORE, as they launch the new and ground breaking “All Friends” line of beverages at National Restaurant Association. For more information on leading fruit, juices and more check out www.leahy-ifp.com and to learn more and support or participate in the efforts supporting children of food service families go to https://coregives.org/

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction