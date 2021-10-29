Nat Caputo puts cheese first in a family famous for food

President and CEO of Caputo Cheese, Nat Caputo joins Dane Neal on WGN radio for National Cheese Month. Hear as Nat shares his family’s history in food, from Italy to Illinois for generations to today. Listen as Nat talks about his love for cheese and the passion for the industry that has driven the award winning business based in Melrose Park. Nat talks about current trends in cheese and modern advancements as Head Cheese Monger, Jason Herbert also joins the conversation. Jason and Nat share ways that people are enjoying cheese these days, great selections from Caputo Cheese and suggestions for customers as we head towards the holidays. For more information and to visit the store in Melrose Park, check out https://www.caputocheese.com/
Dane Neal
Popular
Close
Subscribe Now
You have been added to WGN AM Monthly Newsletter Newsletter