Nat Caputo puts cheese first in a family famous for food

Dane Neal
Posted: / Updated:
Caputo Cheese – Mozzarella

President and CEO of Caputo Cheese, Nat Caputo joins Dane Neal on WGN radio for National Cheese Month. Hear as Nat shares his family’s history in food, from Italy to Illinois for generations to today. Listen as Nat talks about his love for cheese and the passion for the industry that has driven the award winning business based in Melrose Park. Nat talks about current trends in cheese and modern advancements as Head Cheese Monger, Jason Herbert also joins the conversation. Jason and Nat share ways that people are enjoying cheese these days, great selections from Caputo Cheese and suggestions for customers as we head towards the holidays. For more information and to visit the store in Melrose Park, check out https://www.caputocheese.com/

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Dane Neal
DaneNeal

Dane Neal is a host and creator of both local and national radio and TV programs, award winning podcasts and food, travel and motorsports features having aired on hundreds of stations for over 20 years. Click for more.

Popular