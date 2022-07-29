INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – AUGUST 14: Austin Cindric, driver of the #22 PPG Ford, celebrate by kissing the yard of bricks after winning the NASCAR Xfinity Series Pennzoil 150 at the Brickyard at Indianapolis Motor Speedway on August 14, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Daytona 500 Champion and Team Penske driver Austin Cindric joins Dane Neal on WGN Radio. Listen as Austin fills us in on the season so far and how he is looking forward to the Brickyard weekend for fans and fellow driver of NASCAR and IndyCar. Austin also talks about racing coming to Chicago and what that means to him, the city and the sport. Follow Austin Cindric on social media and all the great members of the Team Penske race teams at https://www.teampenske.com/

Listen LIVE to the Verizon 200 at the Brickyard, Sunday July 31st right here on WGN Radio.

And for events, recipes, cocktails and more for the “Official Tequila of Raceday” go to www.elbandidoyankee.com