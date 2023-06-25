The General Manager of Nashville Superspeedway, Matt Greci, joins the show to discuss the atmosphere in Nashville and what it is like to experience a race there. The two also talk about the food scene in Nashville and what the food/beverage experience is like at the superspeedway. He also gives his thoughts on the upcoming race in Chicago. To close things off, the General Manager of Bub City Tim Muldoon joins to talk about the food and music scene at the restaurant, and Eric Lanz talks with Dane about some of the festivities going on surrounding the Chicago Street Race, along with El Bandido Yankee.

