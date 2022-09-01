Oscar Meyer “Wienermobile” pace car at the Wiener Nationals

NASCAR driver and member of one of racing’s favorite families, Mike Wallace joins Dane Neal on WGN Radio. Hear as Mike shares excitement for the upcoming Wiener Nationals at Randolph County Raceway and all the racing fun, music and more in the works for fans. Listen as Mike talks about his career in motorsports, his great new podcast along with St. Louis roots and appreciation for local tracks and the incredible racing happening in communities around the country. Mike fills us in on ways he will be having fun with everyone at the 2022 Wiener Nationals and supporting the Central Missouri Honor Flights by being behind the wheel racing, on stage with the band and hanging out with all the fans at Randolph County Raceway. More more information on race times, attractions tickets and more go to https://www.facebook.com/RandolphCountyRaceway/

