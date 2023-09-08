Driver of the number 51 K-State Camaro in the NASCAR Xfinity Series, Jeremy Clements joins Dane Neal on WGN Radio. Hear as Jeremy shares excitement for the upcoming Kansas Lottery 300 and being behind the wheel of the Kansas State car this weekend. Listen as Jeremy fills us in on his thoughts about the race, the track and adding “Victory Lane” to the trophy case at the university. For more information about K-State go to www.kstatesports.com and for Jeremy Clements and the 51 team check out https://jeremyclements51.com/

