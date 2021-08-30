Murr Shares New Book “Stowaway” and Being BACK on Stage & on Tour!

James S. Murray of the Impractical Jokers joins Dane Neal “On The Road”. Hear as Murr shares anticipation for his new book Stowaway and why this one featuring a serial killer on a cruise ship is a another definite must read. Hear as Murr talks about the process of becoming an international best selling author and latest projects in the works and in the future. Listen as Murr fills us in on the upcoming “Skoopsie Potatoes” tour for the Impractical Jokers and the cities the guys will be heading to this year. Murr is also doing live solo shows and appearances too and shares excitement for being back on stage and on the road with fans. For more information on the Impractical Jokers “Skoopsie Potatoes” tour go to https://thetenderloins.com/tour/ and to see Murr LIVE coming up for shows in Iowa and Illinois and the latest on all the books check out https://jamesmurrayofficial.com
Dane Neal