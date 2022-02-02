Motorsport’s man of mirth and mystery, @Nascarcasm makes his way to LA for the ‘CLASH at the Coliseum’

Social media superstar Nascarcasm joins Dane Neal live from LA on WGN radio. Hear as “Casm” shares his Midwest roots and the backstory behind his rise from the sidelines of social media to bringing both FAST and FUNNY front and center as one of the biggest influencers in the sport. Listen as Casm shares the excitement and vibe building in Los Angeles as NASCAR gets ready for a sold-out race for the Busch Light CLASH at the Coliseum. Casm fills us in on all the action, from what to expect with your favorite drivers and some of music’s biggest names like Pitbull and Ice Cube in on the entertainment for this historic event. Stay tuned to all the NASCAR excitement as the season starts Sunday and follow @Nascarcasm on both Twitter and Instagram!
Dane Neal