Motorsport’s man of mirth and mystery, @Nascarcasm makes his way to LA for the ‘CLASH at the Coliseum’

SYDNEY (AP) — Maritime experts said Thursday they believe they've found the wreck of one of the most important ships in the history of Australia and the South Pacific after it was scuttled in the U.S. more than 200 years ago.

Experts said they identified what's left of British explorer James Cook’s ship HMS Endeavour in Newport Harbor, Rhode Island. Cook sailed the ship around the South Pacific in a pioneering voyage before landing on the east coast of Australia in 1770.