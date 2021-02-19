Motocross G.O.A.T. Ricky Carmichael Has to Get “Behind The Wheel” to Win in Race Against Legendary Rivals

The “All Time Greatest” ever to ride…Motocross, Supercross Champion Ricky Carmichael joins Dane Neal “On The Road”. Hear as Ricky talks about MotoCar FITE Klub coming up and the incredible roster of racers ready to roll at Travelers Rest Speedway on Feb 25th. Hear as Ricky shares unforgettable rivalries in his career and the challenge of going head to head with them again, this time on a dirt track and behind the wheel of a race car. On track for MotoCar FITE Klub along with Ricky Carmichael are Motocross and Supercross legends like Jeremy McGrath, Chad Reed, Ryan Dungey, Brian Deegan, Justin Brayton and Tour de France cyclist Christian Vande Velde. Get the app and tune in Feb 25th at 6:30pm EST on FITE.TV for all the action and see who crosses the finish line as the first ever MotoCar FITE Klub Champion!
Dane Neal