Motocross G.O.A.T. Ricky Carmichael Has to Get “Behind The Wheel” to Win in Race Against Legendary Rivals

Five time national champion cyclist, Olympian and two time top-ten Tour de France finisher, Christian Vande Velde joins Dane Neal "On The Road". Hear as Christian shares his amazing career, Chicago roots and the universal support, respect and appreciation that "racers" have for each other. Listen as Christian fills us in on how he got into the first ever "MotoCar FITE Klub" and the amazing line up for this stock car race on dirt at Travelers Rest Speedway. As the only one who made his world class career without ever needing a motor, Christian likes his chances against Motocross and Supercross legends like Jeremy McGrath, Chad Reed, Ryan Dungey, Brian Deegan, Justin Brayton and the greatest of all time, the G.O.A.T. Ricky Carmichael. Tune in Feb 25th at 6:30pm EST on FITE.TV for all the action and see who is crowned the KING of the MotoCar!