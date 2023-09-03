Jim Bob Morris and supporters cutting the ribbon to open the Morris Family Olympic Training Center at Kansas State University – photos Dane Neal/WGN Radio

Kansas State’s very own Jim Bob Morris speaks at the ribbon cutting ceremony for the new and state of the art Morris Family Olympic Training Center. Jim Bob shares his story and personal connections to the school as well as the importance of athletics and gratitude for the support of the many people who helped make the center a reality. For more information on all things K-State, including academics and athletics go to https://www.k-state.edu/