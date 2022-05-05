Already a food TV veteran, young Molly Leighninger is making new fans and great dishes each week on this season’s MasterChef Jr. Hear as she joins Dane Neal of WGN Radio to share her journey in food and the excitement and challenges of this tough culinary competition with judges Gordon Ramsay, Aaron Sanchez and Daphne Oz. Molly shares her hopes for the future, both on the show and beyond, as well as her great family connections in food and whats its like to be a TV star at school in her hometown of Springfield Missouri. Follow Molly @chefmollygrace on Instagram and see her on MasterChef Jr. Thursdays on FOX.

Close Modal Suggest a Correction Suggest a Correction