Mobile “Branch” Brings Banking to Chicagoland Seniors and Underserved Communities

Senior VP of Community Development Banking for PNC Bank, Tony Smith joins Dane Neal “On The Road” to share the mobile branch banking and outreach initiatives that are happening in 16 neighborhoods and communities in the area. Hear as Tony shares the importance of efforts that support opportunities, inclusion and the inspiration for the mobile bank branch, as well as the full range of services and activities supported. Much more that an ATM, there are mortgages made, accounts opened, financial literacy classes and educational opportunities…all happening right in and around the truck during the scheduled visits.

Joining the conversation is Linda Peters, Dir. Of Older Adult Programs for the Northwest Side Housing Center, who shares firsthand stories of positive impacts for seniors that can have mobility challenges in normal times and were compounded during the pandemic. Listen as Linda fills us in on the ongoing partnership with PNC bank and the many ways they support, partner and participate in the community beyond banking.

For more information on PNC mobile branch banking, services and communities served check out https://pnc.mediaroom.com/2020-10-05-PNC-Bank-Deploys-Mobile-Branch-To-Chicago-and-Surrounding-Counties

To learn more about the important work and activities happening at the Northwest Side Housing Center and ways to get involved or support, go to https://www.nwshc.org/

Tony Smith SVP Community Dev. Banking at PNC Bank and Linda Peters Dir. of Older Adult Programs NSHC