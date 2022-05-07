Mike Parra, CEO for DHL, joins Dane Neal live from Miami Beach on WGN Radio. Hear as Mike shares the incredible sold out excitement for the upcoming Miami Grand Prix and the partnership that has brought Formula 1 to cities around the world and to its passionate fans for nearly 40 years. Listen as Mike fills us in on staying the course with the commitment by DHL to sustainability and the environment, even with the current economic challenges and the global pandemic. Mike also shares the DHL passion and support for motorsports and racing and how that extends to IndyCar as well and the upcoming Indy 500 heard on WGN radio. For more information about racing, programs, events and opportunities be sure to check out https://www.dhl.com/global-en/home/about-us/partnerships/motorsports/formula-1

