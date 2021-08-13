Mike Finnegan and RoadKill Nights Take Stars, Speed and Power to the Streets of Pontiac!

Star of hit show Roadkill, Mike Finnegan joins Dane Neal “On The Road”. Hear as Mike talks about his career roadtrip from YouTube rookie to Car Superstar and automotive Renaissance Man. Hear as Mike shares the cool ways the shows and his adventures with David Freiburger have shaped new interest and enthusiasm in cars, unconventional car culture and more. Listen as Mike shares excitement for “Roadkill Nights” and how he is looking forward to seeing fans and friends in Pontiac, Michigan. Roadkill Nights will feature stars of Motor Trend group, TV personalities, top influencers and Dodge teaming for an insane amount of FAST and FUN for fans, with live drag races taking place on Woodward Avenue and so much more! For more information and to make your way to Roadkill Nights check out https://www.motortrend.com/features/roadkill-nights-2021-dodge-woodward-avenue-drag-race/
