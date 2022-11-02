NASCAR’s Michael Verlatti

Managing Director of Event Experience for NASCAR, Michael Verlatti joins Dane Neal on WGN Radio. Hear as Michael shares his journey in racing and anticipation for the upcoming Championship Weekend at Phoenix Raceway. Listen as Michael talks about innovative ways NASCAR is elevating the fan experience at iconic tracks and destinations across America and bringing the excitement of the sport to new places like L.A. and the streets of Chicago. For more information on tracks, drivers and tickets and more go to www.NASCAR.com

