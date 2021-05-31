Memorial Day with Dane Neal 5.31.21

Dane Neal filling in for Anna Davlantes on this Memorial day to talk about grilling, a new tequila brand, some great tech and movie suggestions!

Steven Raichlen – grilling expert

Dustin Green – Weber Grill Master

Max Good – from amazingribs.com

Joe Flamm – Top Chef Champion

Sunny Anderson – Veteran, author, and expert cook

Bill Gillespie – champion competitive cooker

Robert Irvine – food television star and chef

Chris Chelios and JimBob – to talk about their new Tequila Brand.

Jennifer Jolly – with some brand new tech that is great for the outdoors this summer.

Blake Stubbs – shares his thoughts on A Quiet Place Two and Cruella.