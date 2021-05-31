Memorial Day with Dane Neal 5.31.21

Dane Neal
Posted: / Updated:

Dane Neal

Dane Neal filling in for Anna Davlantes on this Memorial day to talk about grilling, a new tequila brand, some great tech and movie suggestions!

Steven Raichlen – grilling expert

Dustin Green – Weber Grill Master

Max Good – from amazingribs.com

Joe Flamm – Top Chef Champion

Sunny Anderson – Veteran, author, and expert cook

Bill Gillespie – champion competitive cooker

Robert Irvine – food television star and chef

Chris Chelios and JimBob – to talk about their new Tequila Brand.

Jennifer Jolly – with some brand new tech that is great for the outdoors this summer.

Blake Stubbs – shares his thoughts on A Quiet Place Two and Cruella.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Dane Neal
DaneNeal

Dane Neal is a host and creator of both local and national radio and TV programs, award winning podcasts and food, travel and motorsports features having aired on hundreds of stations for over 20 years. Click for more.
More Home Page Top Stories

Popular