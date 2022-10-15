Dave Magers, CEO of Mecum auctions joins Dane Neal on WGN Radio. Hear as Dave shares excitement for Chicago area events and gives an overview of the industry and what’s coming. Listen as Dave tells us why Mecum is leading the way as the biggest player in this space at a time when the automotive auctions business is maybe hotter than ever. For more information on events and all things Mecum go to https://www.mecum.com/

