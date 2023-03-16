G.T. Bynum, mayor of Tulsa, speaks during a news conference in Tulsa, Oklahoma, U.S., on Wednesday, June 17, 2020. Bruce Dart, chief of Tulsa, Oklahoma, Health Department, said he had advised that President Trump’s political rally set for Saturday be delayed until conditions were safer. Photographer: Christopher Creese/Bloomberg via Getty Images

Tulsa Mayor, G.T. Bynum joins Dane Neal on WGN Radio. Hear as the Mayor shares excitement for the NCAA Division 1 Wrestling Championships happening in his city. Listen as Mayor Bynum fills us in on ways the thousands of fans will be able to experience sports and the parks, restaurants, museums and more in Tulsa. Mayor Bynum also talks about the “Tulsa Remote” program, bringing in some of the best and brightest to the city to help impact and shape the future. For more information on all things happening in Tulsa go to https://www.visittulsa.com/ and for all the action in the Championships go to https://www.ncaa.com/sports/wrestling/d1

Tulsa is the second-largest city in the state of Oklahoma and 47th-most populous city in the United States and known for its acclaimed parks including “The Gathering Place”