The Basketball Social House bring hoops and hospitality together

Co-founder of the new Basketball Social House in Colorado, Matt Barnett joins Dane Neal on WGN Radio. Hear as Matt shares inspiration for the concept creation and innovative ways that the Basketball Social House will bring sports, spirits, food, fans and fun together at the first ever location. Listen as Matt talks about the hopes for the grand opening and a bright future that may bring one to Chicago and beyond. For more information on courts, menus and more check out https://thebasketballsocialhouse.com