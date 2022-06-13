Songwriter and singer for multi-platinum recording artist and 5-time ACM group of the year Old Dominion, Mathew Ramsay, joins Dane Neal on WGN Radio. Hear as Mathew shares the summer tour so far and big crowds at shows like WWT Raceway and excitement for what he hopes will be a sold-out concert coming up at Soldier Field June 25th with fans and friends like Kenny Chesney. Matthew talks about being back on the road and back with fans and fully open for the first time since the pandemic. Hear as Mathew fills us in on latest album and the making of “Time, Tequila and Therapy” and ways fans are loving the music and hearing it live with Mathew and the band. For more information on tour, tickets, band members and more, check out https://www.weareolddominion.com/

