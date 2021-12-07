Marty Travis takes us to Texas and the world’s largest “Honky Tonk” at Billy Bob’s

Marty Travis, GM of Billy Bob’s in Fort Worth and the rodeo ring, dance floor and Bonner Bolton

GM of the one and only Billy Bob’s in Fort Worth Texas, Marty Travis joins Dane Neal “On The Road”. Hear as Marty shares the magic, music and the magnitude of one of the world’s great gathering places. Over 120,000 Square feet of concert venue, rodeo ring and dance floor have made Billy Bob’s a destination since 1981. Marty fills us in on his journey and the history of hall of fame entertainers that have been there including Bob Hope, Charlie Daniel’s, Kid Rock, Johnny Cash, Coolio and many many more. This week Billy Bob’s will be hosting a sold out concert with Grammy winner Ryan Bingham along with El Bandido Yankee Tequila and a Rank Ride Rodeo watch party with Bonner Bolton. Listen as Marty shares the excitement in store for Dec 9th with El Bandido Yankee and the action coming up over the weekend with the Axe Throwing World Championship and competitors from around the world converging at Billy Bob’s. For more information on events this week and beyond and the many reasons to make the road trip to Texas be sure to check out https://billybobstexas.com/

For the latest on the tequila that is “so smooth it’s criminal” and ambassador Bonner Bolton go to www.elbandidoyankee.com