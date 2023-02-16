Martin Truex Jr. and Dane Neal at WGN Radio studios

NASCAR Cup Series driver Martin Truex Jr. joins Dane Neal on WGN Radio. Hear as Martin fills us in on his win in the CLASH at the Coliseum and starting the season off in the best way after going winless last year.

Listen as Martin shares excitement for the Daytona 500 and the importance of adding the Great American Race to his trophy case. This could be Martin’s year with the numbers aligning as he starts in his 19th Daytona 500, driving the #19 Joe Gibbs Racing Toyota on Sunday February 19th. Stay tuned for the 64th running this Sunday at Daytona International Speedway!

