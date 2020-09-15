Marnie Shure of ‘The Takeout’ talks trick or treat for 2020 and more!

Marie Shure of the online food and fun destination The Takeout joins Dane Neal. Marnie and Dane share memories of school lunches gone by and ways kids have always made the most of lunches time traditions. Next, Marnie takes us through 2020 Trick or Treat and Halloween pandemic possibles and protocols. Plus, Marnie covers the courtroom battle of the “boneless wings” and as Buffalo Wild Wings fights for the rights to name their nuggets.
