Marnie Shure of ‘The Takeout’ talks trick or treat for 2020 and more!

FILE – In this Oct. 31, 2018 file photo, then-Lt. Gov. Gavin Newsom, dressed as Batman, gets into the Halloween spirit as he hands out Halloween treats to costumed children during his visit to The Penleigh Child Development Center in Sacramento, Calif. Halloween traditions, including trick-or-treating, haunted houses and parades, have all been nixed in Los Angeles County in 2020 under new health guidelines because of the coronavirus pandemic. The Department of Public Health says so-called “trunk-or-treating” events where kids walk from car to car in a parking lot are also forbidden. (AP Photo/Rich Pedroncelli, File)

Marie Shure of the online food and fun destination The Takeout joins Dane Neal. Marnie and Dane share memories of school lunches gone by and ways kids have always made the most of lunches time traditions. Next, Marnie takes us through 2020 Trick or Treat and Halloween pandemic possibles and protocols. Plus, Marnie covers the courtroom battle of the “boneless wings” and as Buffalo Wild Wings fights for the rights to name their nuggets.



