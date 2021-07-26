Marcus Lemonis Helps Dreams With Dollars and the Lemon-AID Foundation

Entrepreneur, TV personality, philanthropist and driving force in racing, Marcus Lemonis joins Dane Neal “On The Road”. Hear as Marcus shares new efforts with his foundation related to food insecurity. Marcus talks about the important work of Dion Dawson and “Dions Chicago Dream” supporting nutrition and food deliveries in Englewood and beyond and the ways he and Dion connected through social media.

Marcus talks about lessons learned during the pandemic and priorities of using his platform in positive ways. Hear as Marcus shares his role in racing with Camping World and helping to bring families together AND to the track.

Marcus fills us in on excitement for NEW show “The Renovator” coming to HGTV next year and how he’s bringing his brand to the biggest business many families will ever have in thier home.

Always lots going on with Marcus, so get in on great foundation efforts at https://www.marcuslemonis.com/lemon-aid-foundation

And learn more about Dion, his inspiring work and dream to feed those in need at https://dionschicagodream.com/

Plus all that Camping World does in recreation, road trips and racing at campingworld.com

And in general for all things Marcus and more at https://www.marcuslemonis.com/

Dion Dawson Founder of Dion’s Chicago Dream