Marcus Lemonis and homeowners on new series The Renovator on HGTV

Business leader, philanthropist, star of CNBC’s hit show The Profit and Chicago’s very own, Marcus Lemonis joins Dane Neal on WGN Radio. Hear as Marcus shares excitement for his new show “The Renovator” coming tuesday’s on HGTV. Listen as Marcus fills us in on inspiration for the show and key elements that bring homeowners together for amazing remodels and end up fixing the family along the way. For more information and episode times, be sure to check out https://www.hgtv.com/shows/the-renovator/articles/new-series-the-renovator-comes-to-hgtv