Manny “Pac Man” Pacquiao and DK Yoo in first ever hologram Face Off before Dec 10th fight

14-time World Champion in an unprecedented 8 divisions, Manny “Pac Man” Pacquiao joins Dane Neal live from Korea on WGN Radio. Hear as Manny shares excitement for the unique charity match up against World Combat Style fighter and Korean social media sensation DK Yoo. Manny fills us in on his training for this fight, strategy and preparation for the much bigger opponent and his unorthodox style. Manny talks about his amazing career, success in music and politics and the true love for the sport of boxing that is always calling him back. See this historic match up live Saturday night on FITE.TV and Triller Fight Club and for press conferences, full card line up, extra content and to get in on all the action be sure to go to https://www.fite.tv