People working on the Ixcatlan reservoir project supported by S.A.C.R.E.D.

Lou Bank founder of the non profit S.A.C.R.E.D joins Dane Neal on WGN Radio during World Water Day. Hear as Lou shares multiple projects bringing brands in the Mezcal and Tequila world together with the Mexican communities that help create the spirits. Listen as Lou fills us in on two projects where collecting clean water is the goal and the satisfaction of helping to make it happen. Lou shares the ways S.A.C.R.E.D has grown and looks forward to more positive impact this year. For more information on project and partners be sure to check out https://www.sacred.mx/ and follow Lou on his adventures to educate and inspire through his podcast “Agave Road Trip”