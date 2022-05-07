Linda Villafane, Area Public Relations Dir for Loews Hotels

Area Director for Loews Public Relations, Linda Villafane joins Dane Neal in Miami on WGN Radio. Hear as Linda shares the excitement of hosting the Formula 1 teams, sponsors and fans in this inaugural race weekend in Miami. Listen as Linda fills us in on Loews as a home base for iconic events like the Super Bowl, SOBE Wine & Food and more and as a global hospitality destination for travelers looking to experience the sun and fun of Miami with the exclusive vibe and location of South Beach. For more information on the hotel, events and more check out https://www.loewshotels.com/miami-beach