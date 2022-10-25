Grammy Award winning comedian, author and actor, Lewis Black joins Dane Neal on WGN Radio. Hear as Lewis shares his visit to Chicago to support legendary writer Kurt Vonnegut and the Museum and Library that he Chairs. Listen as Lewis talks about the important work, and special event happening at the Cliff Dwellers and with Sophie Maurer Oct 26th. Lewis fills us in on events for fans with a new national stand-up tour starting soon and “Inside Out 2” in the works for film fans! For more information on the Kurt Vonnegut Museum and Library’s work and events check out www.KVML.org and to keep up with all the cool stuff coming with Lewis be sure to go to https://www.lewisblack.com/

