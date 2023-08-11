Lev Ekster, Chief Strategy Officer for Bowlero

Chief Strategy Officer for Bowlero, Lev Ekster joins Dane Neal on WGN Radio. Hear as Lev shares excitement around the sport of bowling and especially as we celebrate National Bowling Day. Listen as Lev fills us in on the big tournament happening right here in Chicago with the top personalities at Barstool, PBA superstars, fans and some serious bragging rights and prizes in the mix. For more information on the tournament, ways to get in on bowling in your area and the latest events and activations at Bowlero, be sure to check out https://www.bowlero.com/