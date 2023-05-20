NHRA Superstar John Force and Dane Neal of WGN Radio

16-time NHRA Funny Car World Champion John Force joins Dane Neal on WGN Radio. Hear as John shares excitement to be back at Route 66 Raceway and importance for the sport to be back in the Chicago market. Listen as John talks about history in Chicago, great fans and racing in the Midwest. John fills us in on key sponsors and appreciation for support including longtime relationships with Chevrolet. Family is a focus for John Force and he shares his daughters racing, including Top Fuel Champion Brittany and racing connections throughout. John Force loves Joliet and fans will be able to meet and greet the Force Racing family and all the stars of the NHRA with each and every ticket being a Pit Pass. For more information on drivers, schedules and tickets be sure to check out www.nhra.com

