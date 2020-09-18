Le Mans 24 is LIVE with Ed Loh and Motor Trend

Ed Loh (courtesy of Motor Trend)

Head of Editorial for Motor Trend Group, Ed Loh joins Dane Neal to talk 24 hours of Le Mans and excitement leading up to the 88th running of this historic race. Ed fills us in on the race, unique setting and this years challenges during the pandemic. Ed shares the exclusive ways fans will enjoy the race on the 19th with in car cameras, commentary and coverage of previews and practices.

The 24 Hours at Le Mans is one of the Crown Jewels of Motorsport and will be broadcast in America live from France for fans starting this Saturday morning. For more information and to get in on all the action go to: www.motortrendondemand.com