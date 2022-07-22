Anthony Martin of UYRS with Kyle Larson and Family – photo Dane Neal/WGN Radio

NASCAR Cup Series Champion, newly minted ESPY’s Driver of the Year and the man behind the wheel of the #5 Hendrick Motorsports Chevrolet, Kyle Larson joins Dane Neal on WGN Radio. Along with Kyle, Dane is joined by Anthony Martin, the driving force behind Philadelphia’s Urban Youth Racing school. UYRS brings the excitement of motorsports into urban and diverse classrooms while teaching students important STEM education at the same time. Hear as Anthony shares the excitement for the “Urban Youth Racing School Grand Prix with Kyle Larson and Friends” coming up. Listen as Anthony fills us in how with racing stars like Kyle Larson, Chase Elliott, William Byron and many more are in on the action and that this is the biggest racing event in the history of the city of Philadelphia. Kyle shares his strong support for the racing school over the years and the important education and positive impact the students have through racing. Kyle talks about the fun of bringing friends together for the Grand Prix and the satisfaction of raising awareness and funds for the UYRS programs that are offered free to the students. For more information on NASCAR drivers, NFL players, Philadelphia legends and luminaries in on all the action, as well as all the details on the school, students, programs and more go to https://uyrs.com/