NASCAR driver Kurt Busch with Blackhawks broadcast team. Troy Murray, John Wiedeman and Joe Brand – photo courtesy of NASCAR

NASCAR Champion Kurt Busch stops by the broadcast booth before a Blackhawks game while in town on a whirlwind tour of Chicago sports. Kurt talks with Joe Brand, John Wiedeman and Troy Murray and shares Chicago area roots and love for Chicago sports and WGN as he fills us in on all the racing action coming to our city streets this summer. Kurt gives us the route of the race, places for pit stops and all the excitement of the festival built around the action on track. For more information on tickets, music and more go to www.nascarchicago.com