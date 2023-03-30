Kurt Busch on the 45 car at Wrigley Field for Cubs Opening Day

NASCAR Cup Series and Daytona 500 Champion Kurt Busch joins Dane Neal on WGN Radio from Wrigley Field and a Cubs Opening Day win. Hear as Kurt fills us in on all the excitement during his visit to Chicago that included a Bulls game, Cubs Opening Day and back to the United Center for the Blackhawks. Listen as Kurt talks about the anticipation building for the upcoming NASCAR Chicago Street Race and how it will be a Super Bowl level event and a history-making showcase for the sport and for the city. Kurt shares his Chicago area roots and love for the city, fans and the Cubs, as well as the pride to be able to help bring NASCAR to Chicago. Hear as Kurt also talks about the 23XI team this year and support for Tyler Reddick driving the #45 car this season and possibly to victory lane in Chicago. “This will be 4 or 5 days of just awesomeness” says Kurt referring to the concerts, food, entertainment and of course racing, making for a full festival for fans on the lakefront in early July. For more information on activities, events, concerts, tickets and more, go to https://www.nascarchicago.com