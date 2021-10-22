Kinsey Rose brings her VOICE to Bloomington by taking the stage at Cadillac Jack’s

Dane Neal
Kinsey Rose

Star contestant of the hit TV show “The Voice”, Kinsey Rose joins Dane Neal on WGN radio. Hear as Kinsey shares excitement for being back on stage with fans and playing the live music fans love. Listen as Kinsey fills us in on all the latest action with The Voice and how coaches Ariana Grande, Blake Shelton, John Legend and Kelly Clarkson have all shown support for her during the show. Kinsey talks about the upcoming concert at Cadillac Jack’s with El Bandido Yankee and how fans are in for a great show, a full band, four hours of music and lots of celebration with El Bandido. For more information on Cadillac Jack’s food, live music and events going on check them out at 1507 S. Main St. in Bloomington, IL and for all things Kinsey Rose keep cheering for her on TV and go to https://www.kinseyrose.com/

Dane Neal
DaneNeal

Dane Neal is a host and creator of both local and national radio and TV programs, award winning podcasts and food, travel and motorsports features having aired on hundreds of stations for over 20 years. Click for more.

