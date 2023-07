NASCAR Cup Series Champion and driver of the number 4 Ford for Stewart Haas Racing, Kevin Harvick joins Dane Neal on WGN Radio. Hear as Kevin shares races and memories with fans in his final season. Kevin gives thoughts on his connections with Chicago area racing and fans as the inaugural Chicagoland Speedway winner and now for the history making NASCAR Chicago Street Race.

This race weekend make it Tequila at the Track with El Bandido Yankee the Official Tequila of Raceday!