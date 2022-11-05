Driver of the number 7 Brandt Chevrolet for Jr. Motorsports, Justin Allgaier joins Dane Neal on WGN Radio. Hear as Justin shares excitement for being a part of the Championship 4 in the NASCAR Xfinity Series this weekend. Listen as Justin shares Illinois roots and pride to be a part of the great Brandt team based in Illinois and close to taking the title this year. Justin fills us in on the importance of fan experience and the success of Brandt Agricultural business and racing efforts including the race weekend hospitality that is second to none. The Chicago Street race is happening in Illinois as well and Justin Allgaier is already looking forward to racing in his home state and hopefully as the NASCAR Xfinity Series Champion!

NASCAR Championship trophies for 2022 – photos by Dane Neal/WGN Radio

