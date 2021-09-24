Justice is served as Chef Maya-Camille Broussard of “Bake Squad” brings passion and pies to Chicago Gourmet

Jusice of the Pies 2021

Chef Maya-Camille Broussard, driving force behind Chicago’s “Justice of the Pies” bakery, joins Dane Neal on WGN radio. Hear as Maya-Camille talks about her start and family inspirations for her bakery. Listen as Maya-Camille shares excitement for her new hit show “Bake Squad” on Netflix and the behind the scenes story of the start and stars. Maya-Camille fills us in on her Chicago roots, higher purposes for her work at Justice of the Pies and love for Chicago’s food community. Hear as Maya-Camille talks about being a big part of this year’s Chicago Gourmet and the excitement of being able to celebrate with friends and fans at the festival this year!
For more information on Maya-Camille Broussard and her bakery go to https://www.justiceofthepies.com and for all the Chefs, restaurants and events happening on the Harris Theater Roof top and around the city go to www.chicagogourmet.org

